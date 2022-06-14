Guyanese delegation meets with India’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Hon. Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, earlier Tuesday met with the Hon. Jtotiraditya Scindia, India’s Minister of Civil Aviation.

The two officials discussed advancing cooperation on Aviation matters, including technical cooperation and the promotion of international air services between Guyana and India.

It was also agreed that efforts will be made to conclude the technical negotiations in short order on the Air Services Agreement between Guyana and India, with an aim to signing off on this, on the side-lines of the upcoming ICAO Ministerial Meeting in Montreal, Canada, in September 2022.

The Ministers also discussed the exploration of possible options that may remove the incumbents to the visa requirements and allow for direct air linkage between New Delhi and Georgetown and ultimately the rest of CARICOM.

High Commissioner of Guyana to India, His Excellency, Charandass Persaud also joined the Guyana delegation for the meeting.

Guyana’s Public Works Minister is currently on an official visit to the Republic of India for the launching ceremony of the new ferry vessel for the Northwest District, which takes place in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday.

Among the delegation is, Mrs. Joan Edghill -spouse of Minister Edghill, Chairperson of the Transport and Harbours Department -Rosalinda Rasul and Chief Transport Planning Officer -Patrick Thompson

