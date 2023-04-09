Guyanese Easter: A tapestry of traditions, diversity, joy

By Vivekanand Rajcoomar

Guyana is a beautiful country that is rich in its tapestry of diversity, and a Guyanese Easter reflects this uniqueness with a blend of traditions.

For many, it is a time for deep reflection on faith and one’s path in this our “One Guyana.”

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Parishioners at Unity Baptist Church for Easter observances

Others look forward to gathering with family and friends in various open spaces across the country.

It does not matter if it is the ball fields, seawalls, National Park, Number 63 Beach, Bartica Regatta in the mighty Essequibo, or the Rupununi Rodeo with cowboys and cowgirls.

For Guyanese, fun in the sun is a must, inclusive of a picnic and kite flying.

Guyanese flying kites on the seawalls at Easter

Whether it is a bird kite, a box kite, a caddy-old-punch, or a star-point singing engine, the making and flying of kites excite both young and old alike, bringing out the child and joy of Easter.

Kites and Easter are synonymous for Guyanese, and the creativity is endless, while the memories they create live on through generations.

Guyanese Easter picnic in the National Park

Many consider it a symbol of Christ’s resurrection, while another school of thought holds that the now famous tradition was introduced by Chinese indentures.

These varying traditions are now cherished and enshrined in Guyana’s culture, where people of various religious backgrounds participate in and enjoy many of these traditions, not to mention the must-have hot cross buns as an accompaniment to all things Easter.

Guyanese gathered at the St. George’s Cathedral in observance of Easter

Cross buns for Easter

In the religious context, Easter is considered one of the most important observances on the Christian calendar, focusing on the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

His remarkable life exemplifies the commitment to love, truth, justice, humility, mercy, compassion, purity, peace, and non-violence.

During his journey, he passionately preached living out the truth as he knew it, condemning the injustices of the day.

Considering the Easter message, Guyana is truly a remarkable place, and its people, as one nation bound by one destiny, must strive to build a Guyana great and free, as a land of glory and hope, and of love and unity.

