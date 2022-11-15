Guyanese have a yearning to come together, to live in harmony – President Ali

– Says Government and Church have interconnecting roles to play

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali said that in his travels throughout Guyana he has seen a desire by ordinary Guyanese to live in peace, harmony and to come together to enhance growth and development.

The Head of State said that there are a small number of persons, who continue to peddle racism and discrimination. To counter this, he pledges to continue working on dismantling every single chord of discrimination against Guyanese.

“What there is, is a great yearning to come together, great enthusiasm and energy to come together, there is a great opportunity for us to fuse ourselves together, that is what the ordinary people want. There are however a select few out there who drive a narrative that is far different from reality.”

During a meeting with dozens of Christian leaders (both locally based and members of the diaspora) he highlighted that the Church is an important partner in achieving national unity and dismantling the narrative of division.

The President made the assertions this afternoon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and said that under the banner of ‘One Guyana’, the country can truly be transformed.

He noted that the Government and the Church have interconnecting roles to play in the development of Guyana.

“I see the Church as fundamental to the development and advancement of our country.”

The ‘One Guyana’ initiative, according to President Ali, extends beyond healing and unity to ensuring that the well-being of every single individual is taken care of. This, he explained, will allow all Guyanese to lead meaningful lives.

“Today, I am very pleased to be here and to say to you that this should be the beginning of a system of interaction and communication to create a pathway.”

The President also announced that religious leaders will be included in budget consultations and constitutional reform.

Pastor Ejaz Nabie explained that the event’s aim was to discuss the President’s vision for ‘One Guyana’ and unity with a specific focus on the Church’s role in addressing racism, reconciliation and nation building.

After a fruitful discussion, the religious leaders commended President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative while acknowledging the importance of today’s dialogue.

They also pledged their collective commitment to do their part in promoting unity.

The Minister of Public Works, the Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill and the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond were also at the meeting.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

