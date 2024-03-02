Guyanese literary talents honoured at Guyana Prize for Literature Awards

Guyanese creatives were paid homage and celebrated at the prestigious Guyana Prize for Literature Awards for their exemplary works in the creative arts industry last evening.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, this event stands as a representation of the government’s commitment to the nurturing and preservation of Guyana’s creative arts industry and heritage.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson at the Guyana Prize for Literature Awards last evening

“When it comes to the expression of creativity by words, it really is an art, but it is also a space for people, young people, people who are attracted, interested, and have a love for the use of language and a passion for it,” remarked the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson.

He reaffirmed government’s unwavering support for budding and seasoned talents, providing them with this platform to share their talents and creativity alongside some of the most distinguished writers in the country.

In the Fiction category, the top three winners captivated readers with their compelling narratives.

Coveting first place is Michael Jordan for his evocative piece ‘Girl in the Pink with the Pleated Skirt’.

Followed by Somnauth Narine’s ‘Rage from the Backwaters’ in came in second place, while Kennard Ramphal’s ‘Slippery Ochro’ claimed the third place.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson handing over award to Samir Mohamed for ‘The Lighthouse at the bottom of the Sea’

The Poetry category recited verses that stirred the soul with Ruth Osman, claiming the Best First Book of Poetry award for ‘All Made of Longing’, while Ian McDonald’s ‘Not Quite Without a Moon’ shone as the Best Overall Book of Poetry.

Sasenarine Persaud secured a well-deserved third place with ‘Mattress Makers’.

Drama lovers were treated to theatrical excellence, with Harold Bascom’s ‘Unfounded’ claiming the first place spot.

Shaphan Hestick’s ‘With a Kiss’ and Jamal La Rose’s ‘Requiem for the Living’ secured the second and third place respectively.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips handing over award to Shaphan A Hestick’s brother for dramatic piece ‘With A Kiss’

In the Non-Fiction category, honored Estherine Adams with first place for ‘The Few Among the Many: Women’s Labour in British Guiana’s Jails.’

Baytoram Ramharack’s ‘A Powerful Indian Voice: Alice Bhagwandai Singh’ secured second place, while Nesha Haniff and Joanne Collins Gonsalves shared the third place.

Youth Awards were a testament to the growing talent in Guyana.

This saw Renika Anand’s ‘Lotus Flower Story: The Woman’ claiming first place in the Girls Poetry category, while Samir Mohamed’s ‘The Lighthouse at the Bottom of the Sea’ shone as first place in the Boys Short Story category.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson handing over award to Reneka Anand for Lotus Flower Story; The Woman

A true display of the budding voices of the future generation.

Distinguished panel of jurors, including luminaries such as Professor Funso Aiyejina, Professor Evelyn O’Callaghan, and Professor David Dabydeen, meticulously appraised the entries.

Emerging from the literary tapestry is a dramatic play directed by Simeon Dowding, bringing to life ‘Father of the Man’ by Paloma Mohamed.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to breathing life into the works of creatives, by developing Guyana’s rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips was present at the celebratory event and also distributed the prestigious awards to creatives.

