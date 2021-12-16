GWI awards nineteen (19) bursaries

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has awarded nineteen (19) bursaries to children of its employees who performed exceptionally at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

This year’s top achievers are Morven Barran and Anaiya Benjamin who secured a place at Queens College, Amare Daniels who was awarded the Bishops’ High School and Natalia Gangaram- St. Rose’s High School

The awardees and their parents

At the ceremony hosted on Thursday, December 16 at the company’s Head office in Georgetown, Human Resources Manager, Ms. Simone Jacobs said that the students have made themselves, respective schools, parents and GWI proud.

According to her, the Bursary is the company’s way of recognizing the achievements of the children of its employees who would have excelled in their studies as well as providing them with encouragement.

Ms. Jacobs expressed gratitude to the teachers and parents for their commitment, sleepless nights and hard work while the students were preparing for the examination.

Meanwhile, GWI’s Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Mr. Marlon Daniels in his remarks stressed that the company has come a very far way in creating an environment that is conducive for children of staff to be a part of the GWI family.

He said that the Bursary is just one example of the utility honouring members of the family who performed well and need to be recognized.

The Director acknowledged each of the students who would have done the work to be able to make their parents, communities and themselves proud. He also thanked their parents who worked above and beyond to support their children in their academics.

Top performer, Morven Barran receives his Bursary from Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Mr. Marlon Daniels

Mr. Daniels wished the children well in their secondary school life and assured them that GWI has a career for each of them if they so desire. He highlighted that careers in the company include those in fields such as Business, Human Resources and Sanitation Management, Law and Engineering.

He told the children that the service GWI provides touches the lives of every Guyanese.

Giving the vote of thanks, Morven Barran, on behalf of her peers and their parents, thanked GWI’s Board of Directors and Management for the award

He said that he is sure that they will use it wisely to support them in preparation for the new academic year and continuation of their studies at their respective schools