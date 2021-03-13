GWI Collaborating with Public Works as Pipe Relocation Exercise Continues

In an effort to support the Ministry of Public Works and its contractor Sinohydro in their ongoing Sheriff Street/ Mandela Avenue road expansion project, Guyana Water Incorporated is facilitating the relocation and interconnection of transmission mains off of the carriage way of the existing roadways.

To conduct these works, GWI would need to shut off the water supply to Central Georgetown, resulting in a disruption of water service to customers. The next scheduled disruption is on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to facilitate six interconnections of 16-inch transmission lines located between East La Penitence Police Station and the turn by the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School. This relocation exercise will help to accommodate the construction of a roundabout road on Mandela by the school. Four subcontractors will be working simultaneously on the six interconnections, all in an effort to expedite the works and minimize the period of water disruption to the city.

Wednesday’s activity is just one of many such exercises slated to get underway while road works continue.

GWI’s CEO Mr. Shaik Baksh and technical officials assess works to be undertaken on Mandela GWI officials visit anothersite where an interconnection is to be done.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the citizens of Georgetown during the disruption of their water supply. However, it must be noted that this road expansion project gives GWI the opportunity to replace the aged pipe network that exists, while preventing and breakages during road construction. Upon completion, it will ultimately improve water supply to the city over a long-term basis.

We thank our valued customers of Central Georgetown for their patience and understanding, as we collaborate with the ministry of Public Works to fast track these activities.