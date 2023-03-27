GWI drilling second well along east bank, improving access to treated water

The government will ensure that residents of Eccles and surrounding communities along the East Bank Demerara soon benefit from treated water as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is drilling a second well in the area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh made the disclosure when he visited the construction site, Sunday afternoon.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Shaik Baksh

The CEO explained that the development will complement the massive housing drive that is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Water along the east bank corridor.

A well is being constructed in Covent Garden, while construction will commence next month on another at Grove, East Bank Demerara.



“This would increase the capacity of treated water from 5 MGD (million of gallons per day) to 10. We are doubling it because we’re upgrading the Eccles treatment plant. We’re also upgrading the treatment plant at Covent Garden and also at Grove, to ensure that we take care of all the new housing developments and the residents in those areas,” the CEO explained. Additionally, the water company plans to drill several wells at Shelter Belt, Central Ruimveldt, Turkeyen, and Sophia, which will improve the quality of service to residents in those areas.



“You could see that this is a massive undertaking by GWI and to the residents and upgrade to the level of service to the population. Not only here in Region Four but in all other regions,” Baksh emphasised.



The agency aims to construct 12 new wells for 2023 and already, eight have gone out to tender.



In 2023, the government allocated a sum of $17.7 billion to GWI to improve access to potable water in the hinterland and coastal communities. A portion of that money will go towards the construction of seven new treatment plants and water wells across the country.

