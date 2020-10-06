GWI to reduce iron content at Good Hope, Charity

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is taking steps to reduce the iron content of water throughout its network in Good Hope and Charity, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

This commitment was made following last week’s community meeting spearheaded by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall.

“We are going to be installing more flushing points along the network and we are going to be flushing twice per week. This, in the short term, will help as well to bring about a better quality of water,” GWI Regional Manager, Mr. Brionne Gangaram, told Good Hope residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall GWI Regional Manager, Mr. Brionne Gangaram

“We will be sure to bring down the iron content in the water to levels that are safe and acceptable worldwide,” he added.

Residents learnt the well through which water is extracted for the community has a much higher iron content than most communities.

Mr. Gangaram said he made a proposal to GWI’s CEO, Mr. Shaik Baksh, for there to be inline filters at pump stations where iron content may be high.

As a long-term solution, these filters will be rolled out in two to three months and will be specially designed to withstand the large water pressure at pump stations in the region.

The inline filters will come on stream through a pilot project by GWI. Mr. Gangaram committed to working closely with the affected villages.

Minister Dharamlall had addressed infrastructural issues in Good Hope and had committed to having them addressed soonest.

Some $2.8 billion has been allocated to GWI in the 2020 Emergency Budget, as the Government looks to achieve Goal Six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.