GWI turns 22, honours 32 employees

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) honoured 32 long-standing employees for their exemplary contributions towards thr development of the water sector.

Additionally, 20 retirees were also honoured for their invaluable and outstanding contributions throughout the years.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal expressed profound gratitude to the staff for their unwavering commitment in fulfilling the aggressive mandate of the water sector and the high calibre of service provided to consumers.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Chairman of the Board of Directors at GWI, Ramesh Dookhoo, Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh and some of the retirees who were honoured

In light of GWI’s achievements, he emphasised that the difficulties that GWI faced back then in their quest for access to clean and safe water still exist today in 0 increasingly competitive world.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during remarks at GWI’s 22nd anniversary and awards ceremony

“But we have made good strides in significantly increasing access to water to every region through upgrading and introducing new infrastructure in the water networking. Equally, we have invested in improving the skills and knowledge of our staff and the service offered by GWI,” the minister underlined at GWI’s 22nd anniversary and awards ceremony at Umana Yana in Kingston, Friday night.

He emphasised that GWI will continue to invest in this critical service as the country moves closer to meeting the United Nations Millenium Development Goals.

Guyana is well on track to providing access to clean and safe water to everyone by the end of next year.

He continued, “And for this, I wish to acknowledge the hardworking staff who often work beyond the call of duty.”

Consumers are benefitting from several interventions as a result of the government’s measures through the restoration of the water subsidy for pensioners and the removal of value added tax (VAT) which was placed on water consumption, benefitting 201,000 citizens.

Residents from the hinterland regions are benefitting from the construction of new wells increasing access to water. Some communities are now benefiting from first-time access to potable water.

Chief Executive Officer of GWI, Shaik Baksh, underlined that the water sector is playing a key role in the reduction of poverty and the improvement of the health of the population, through the supply of clean and safe water.

“We have a key role to play. And we have taken up that challenge. We have a strong mission driven by an even stronger vision at GWI. We have a robust strategic plan which has been implemented to achieving our goals,” Baksh pointed out.

Chairman of the Board of Directors at GWI, Ramesh Dookhoo and other staff of GWI were also in attendance.

