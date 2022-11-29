H.E. Fabrizio Nicoletti accredited Italian Ambassador to Guyana

His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti was accredited Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The ambassador presented his credentials to His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive on Tuesday.

His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti presents his credentials to President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

On Monday, Nicoletti had paid a courtesy call to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd.

During the engagement, Minister Todd emphasised Guyana’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and partnership with Italy in priority areas, including health, education and security.

He also initiated talks on visa-free travel to Italy for the mutual benefit of both countries and noted that Italy and the European Union remain valuable partners to Guyana and CARICOM.

Earlier this year, His Excellency Fabrizio Nicoletti was also accredited Ambassador of Italy to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

