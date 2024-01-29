Health Minister receives courtesy call from Global Fund Finance Manager

Earlier today at his Brickdam Office, the Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, received a courtesy call from the Global Fund Finance Manager, Mrs Shevon Lord.

The duo exchanged pleasantries and began discussions on strengthening their partnership and discussed plans for the development of Guyana’s health sector.

Also present was the Director of HSDU, Ms Sonia Roberts.

