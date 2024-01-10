Health Minister receives courtesy call from USAID/ESC Senior Development Specialist Advisor

Today at his Brickdam Office, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, accompanied by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, received a courtesy visit from the newly appointed United States Agency for International Development/Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC) Senior Development Specialist Advisor, Aaron Spencer.

Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health

Spencer was accompanied by the previous Senior Development Specialist Advisor, Philip Fchwehm, and the new USAID/ESC Economic Growth and Local Work Development Specialist, Durwin Humphrey.

Dr Anthony congratulated Spencer on his new appointment and expressed best wishes to Philip for his future endeavours. He also expressed commitment to further deepen collaboration with the USAID/ESC to better improve the health sector’s development.

Minister Anthony interacting with Aaron Spencer and team From left USAID/ESC Economic Growth and Local Work Development Specialist, Durwin Humphrey, previous Senior Development Specialist Advisor, Philip Fchwehm and newly appointed United States Agency for International Development/Eastern and Southern Caribbean (USAID/ESC) Senior Development Specialist Advisor, Aaron Spencer

