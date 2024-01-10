Health Minister Visits Paediatric and Maternal Hospital Construction Site

Earlier this morning, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Malcolm Watkins, and a cohort of officials from VAMED Engineering and VIKAB Guyana Ltd, conducted a site visit at the Guyana Paediatric and Maternal Hospital, Ogle, East Coast Demerara

The visit was aimed at overseeing the development and construction progress made thus far on the site.

Minister giving remarks on Progress made

This hospital upon completion is poised to provide comprehensive services which will cater to the healthcare needs of mothers (women of childbearing age) and children.

This 256-bed facility is slated for completion by the final quarter of 2025. This project underscores the Government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access and service delivery. It also marks a pivotal milestone in Guyana’s healthcare infrastructure.

Minister Dr Frank Anthony’s meeting with VAMED Engineering and VIKAB Guyana LTD official Discussion with Engineers and other official Tour of Construction Site Tour of Construction Site

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

