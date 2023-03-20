Health ministry receives 4,800 paediatric Pfizer vaccines

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday received 4,800 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the Kingdom of Spain through the COVAX mechanism.

COVAX, co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the World Health Organisation (WHO), alongside key delivery partner UNICEF, aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

The vaccines will be used to immunise children ages five to 11 against COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Narine Singh received the donation from the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Fernando Nogales. PAHO’s representative, Dr Luis Codina was also present at the event.

“I would like to thank the government and also PAHO, for facilitating this donation of the vaccine. This is only part of the donation, we know we have the adult doses that are on their way,” Dr Narine expressed, at the simple handing-over ceremony.

Maternal and Child Health Officer and Immunisation Manager at the ministry, Dr Oneka Scott said the vaccines have arrived at the opportune time.

“We’ve seen that the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has been encouraging, considering that we’re at the tail end of the pandemic. What is important to understand in a pandemic, is that we cannot ever down our guard because that is when we’re at risk again,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Nogales said his government is always happy to contribute to Guyana’s fight against COVID-19.

“I’m very happy and I am proud because Spain is now the second largest vaccine donor in the region, but nothing could be possible if not for the policy of the Government of Guyana, that despite the odds … made a huge effort to underline how important vaccination is,” the ambassador noted.

The health ministry will soon receive 8,640 bivalent vaccines through the COVAX mechanism.

