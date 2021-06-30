Health Ministry to advocate for changes in fast food nutrition content

− advocacy group being trained by PAHO/WHO

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says a number of health care professionals are being trained by the Pan-American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in the area of advocacy for healthier fast food products.

The Minister made this disclosure following a virtual panel discussion titled “Advancing Health-Nutrition, Food Systems and Biodiversity”, which formed part of the two-day Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Summit for Health, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

“There are several approaches, one of the initiatives that we are currently working on in the Ministry is a project called H.E.A.R.T.S that is being done in collaboration with PAHO/ WHO. And the intention of that is to advocate for changes in sugar sweeten beverages, salt intake, trans fats, reduction in trans fats in foods and so forth.”

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“We are now training some of our health care professionals and they in turn will train people locally. So that we will have a cadre of people who will be able to advocate for these ideas,” Minister Anthony said.

The Health Minister said there are several elements to the H.E.A.R.T.S project, which will eventually be revealed to the public. In the meantime, advocacy training is essential as this is a critical element of the initiative.

Minister Anthony told the SIDS Health Summit that the Government of Guyana is committed to health and food system transformation, to ensure access to nutrition care and sustainable healthy diets for all Guyanese. He said the Government will also champion regional efforts to empower its CARICOM neighbours as well.

He noted that the Caribbean region, as the second most hazard-prone area globally, is repeatedly exposed to multiple extreme weather events, therefore building a climate-resilient food system is no longer a choice, but a necessity.

Minister Anthony said this call has already been made by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who urged the strengthening of local food systems during the recent CARICOM Regional Food System Dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Minister said Guyana has reduced undernourishment significantly, however, over-nourishment remains a challenge.

“In adolescents, overweight and obesity showed a consistent and concerning rise from under 15 per cent in 2000 to 25 per cent in 2015. In adults, the levels are even more alarming, with overweight and obesity now affecting over 40 per cent of men and over 55 per cent of women,” Minister Anthony said.

He said like many other SIDS, Guyana is in a nutrition transition.

“We are moving away from locally produced, fresh and nutritious foods towards highly processed and imported foods, which are often high in unhealthy fats, free sugars and salt,” Dr. Anthony added.

He said these nutritional changes, compounded by the reduction of physical activities have increased Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Minister Anthony also noted that this situation has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has threatened improvements in the country’s health systems.

The Minister told the panel that Guyana, like other SIDS, is hopeful that the global vaccine inequity that continues to affect vulnerable countries, will be resolved quickly, as without a resolution, health systems are at risk of becoming overwhelmed by the evolving variants.

“The current public health crisis can soon become an economic crisis,” he said.

Guyana has made other significant strides in reducing childhood stunting from 19 per cent in 2012, to 11 per cent in 2019. Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition and repeated infection.

Overweight in children has also reduced from seven per cent to five per cent. The SIDS Health Summit is guided by a Global Action Plan (GAP), which strives to guide policy action to create an enabling food environment for food security and nutrition; ensures sustainable, resilient and nutrition sensitive food systems; and empowers people and communities.