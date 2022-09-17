Healthcare integral to Govt’s social welfare development agenda—PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips said that the Government has prioritised efficient healthcare as a key component of its social welfare development agenda.

Prime Minister Phillips, who is fulfilling the duties of President, made these remarks today at the launch of the Caribbean Wellness Week 2022 being hosted by the Ministry of Health under the theme: “Healthy Individuals, Communities and Organisations”.

During his remarks, he pointed out that substantial investments have been made to ensure that the country’s primary health services are equipped with the tools and the resources necessary to ensure greater quality of health services for all.

“As your Government, we will continue to create an enabling environment for our people to achieve their health goals. The Government of Guyana continues to support all efforts toward addressing NCDs (non communicable diseases) and improving the lives of people living with chronic diseases throughout Guyana.”

Speaking about the significance of the observance, he stated that a focus on NCDs is required because of the prevalence of these conditions locally, the toll they take on health systems, and the massive loss of life that they cause globally.

“I take the opportunity to encourage all Guyanese to take good care of their health by engaging in healthy lifestyles and seeking help to manage their chronic illness. We must ensure that our environments can foster healthy practices. In your communities, set positive examples that encourage people to make good choices.”

He added that the dynamics of the theme impresses responsibility not only individually, but to others in promoting good health practices and enabling environments for healthy choices.

The Senior Government Official also took part in the official signing of the Health Wellness Charter.

Also speaking at the launch were the Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony; UN Resident Coordinator, Ms Yesim Oruc and CARICOM Director of Human Development, Ms Helen Royer.

The event, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), features a Health Symposium and Health and Wellness Fair which run from today (September 16th) to tomorrow (September 17th).

