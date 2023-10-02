Heritage games showcase potential athletes – Min. Sukhai

─ Amerindian Heritage Month officially ends

The Amerindian Heritage Month festivities came to an end Monday morning, following the highly anticipated football match, which saw the team representing Paruima, Region Seven, emerging victorious in the male category.

The games which were held at the Everest Cricket Ground, Georgetown, also saw the GT Kanaimas retaining their title as heritage sports football champions in the female category.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Member of Parliament, Lee Williams, alongside the team representing Paruima, Region Seven celebrated after the win

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, commended the effort put into organising and executing the games, adding that the event showcases Guyana’s talent both at the regional and national levels.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai with the champions of the female football finals, the GT Kanaimas, Region Four

“Logistically, it takes a lot of work to get all the athletes here. I believe that alone was a success. Making sure that they are here and taken care of, and provided with meals, accommodation, and transportation, and having them ready for the games,” she said.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai poses with the champions of the male cricket finals, Mahdia, Region Eight

Minister Sukhai pointed out that the expansion of the event, as well as the steady increase in participants, illustrates the government’s drive towards investing in hinterland sports.

“It showcased that the hinterland and also coastal Amerindian villages and local communities are very talented, and the heritage games are a unique opportunity for spotting athletes that can put Guyana on the map. They contribute to national sports. The investment that the government is making is one that is commendable,” the minister emphasised.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai with the champions of the female cricket finals, Lower Mazaruni, Region Seven

This year’s heritage games saw the participation of some 792 athletes from the ten administrative regions in a number of disciplines, including cricket, volleyball, and track and field.

The competitions were dedicated to the 20 children who perished in the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsie were also in attendance.

Amerindian Heritage Month was themed: ‘Sustaining Our Cultural Heritage and Identity While Contributing to One Guyana.’

