Heritage landmarks restored across Guyana

The government has invested $250 million in the restoration, upgrades, and preservation of Guyana’s national landmarks and heritage sites between 2020 to 2025.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport through its cultural revitalisation plan. Major sites were rehabilitated, including the National Cultural Centre (NCC), where $150 million was invested to ensure it remains a vibrant hub for the performing arts and culture in Guyana.

The National Cultural Centre hosts many prestigious events such as this GOAL graduation ceremony

In 2022, the ministry commissioned 2,002 seats at the NCC, in addition to modern lighting, improved acoustics and security systems. These features were able to deliver an enhanced audience experience and enable the venue to host high-quality cultural productions.

The Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr had noted the importance of investing in the country’s heritage sites, stating, “As a result of that, the number of persons visiting our heritage sites is now 69,000 persons for 2024”

The Non-Aligned Monument

At his end-of-year press conference last year, the minister revealed that Guyana has recorded 39,370 artefacts, monuments, and heritage sites in the ministry’s database.

Another significant achievement was the installation of four Gazebos in the compound of the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House, with an $8M investment. The Gazebos add value to the space as the compound is rented for several major events annually, including art, fashion and cultural exhibitions. Steps have also been taken to fireproof Castellani House, where the National Art Collection is located.

Gazebos located at the National Gallery, Castellani House

Millions of dollars were also allocated towards the preservation of historical monuments and heritage buildings under the National Trust of Guyana.

These include sites such as the Rose Hall Martyrs’ Memorial, the 1763 Monument, the Enmore Martyrs’ Monument, the historic Fort Nassau and Hog Island Windmill, the Red House/Kamana Court, the Court of Policy Hall, and the Fort Zeelandia Museum in Region Seven.

A monumental moment in history was marked in 2024 with the erection of a Totem pole. This important piece of Amerindian sculpture was restored and erected after it had been neglected and deteriorated for more than seven years. The restoration process was valued at $27 million and is on display at the roundabout at Schoonard in Region Three.

The totem pole at the centre of the Schnooard roundabout in Region Three

This structure stands as a testament to the strength, power, and magnificence of the country’s first people.

Plans are also underway to construct a new National Museum and Art Gallery, with $1.2 billion already approved for its development.

As Guyana continues its path of modernisation, the PPP/C administration’s commitment to heritage restoration demonstrates a clear recognition that economic progress and cultural preservation must go hand in hand.

The ongoing rehabilitation of national sites not only safeguards the past but also builds a legacy for the future, one where Guyanese culture stands proudly at the heart of national development.