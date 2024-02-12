Herstelling, Covent Garden to get $195M multi-purpose recreational facilities

The communities of Plot C Herstelling and Covent Garden along the East Bank Demerara are set to benefit from several multi-purpose recreational facilities with an investment totalling approximately $195 million.

A $94 million facility will be constructed in Herstelling Plot C, while Covent Garden will see the development of another $101 million facility.

These recreational buildings will be equipped with play areas, washrooms, pavilions, basketball courts, open auditoriums, footpaths, perimeter fences, and LED floodlights within their immediate surroundings.

The undertaking forms part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues unveiled these plans during a recent consultation with the communities.

At the meeting, residents were presented with preliminary plans outlining the recreational facilities slated for construction within their communities.

Minister Rodrigues conveyed her satisfaction with the completed sidewalks and road construction in the communities.

The residents were reminded of their role in monitoring the ongoing initiatives. Upon completion, Minister Rodrigues stressed the importance of residents taking responsibility for the maintenance of these facilities.

Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara also benefitted from a similar consultation session.

Residents were also updated on the various housing-related projects and initiatives being undertaken.

Meanwhile, it was highlighted that Onderneeming and surrounding communities will also benefit from the construction of a $182 million recreational facility.

The government continues to establish wholesome communities so that people have access to recreational areas, particularly in the housing schemes.

The construction of these amenities reinforces the government’s commitment to enhancing communities’ aesthetics and the livelihoods of the residents.

