HH the Amir Receives Written Message from President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana
HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AI-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, concerning bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. The message was received by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during his meeting on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the State Safraaz Ahmad Shadood.
