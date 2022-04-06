High number of women participating in GOAL Oil and gas course commendable -Min. Parag

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, M.P, has expressed satisfaction with the number of women participating in the first oil and gas course being offered by 3T EnerMech, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

The minister visited the 3T EnerMech training centre at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, Tuesday, where she had a firsthand experience of the theoretical and practical lessons being offered to the students.

Minister of Human Services, Sonia Parag, M.P, engaged GOAL’s Director, Dr. Jacob Opadeyi and staff of the 3T EnerMech.

“I was happy to hear that we have a great number of women doing these courses, because the world is moving towards gender equality. Guyana is definitely on board, and what I am seeing here is the technical hardcore skills.

This definitely requires attention; it requires strength and a lot of coordination. I am happy to say …I am rather excited to see women on board here,” the minister told DPI.

Eighty persons are part of the first batch of students. Due to the nature of the training, each class has 12 students, which allows participants to receive the same level of attention.

“I think they are doing a fantastic job; the classes are not to such a capacity that they can’t have the individual attention that they need to be trained in the skill,” Minister Parag emphasised.

Several GOAL oil and gas students currently undergoing the practical aspect of the programme.

Importantly, the minister explained that after the students successfully complete their skills training, they will go on to internship, after which they will be hired.

Minister Parag said the administration has been distributing scholarships to persons in all 10 administrative regions, regardless of the programme and at which university it is being offered.

Meanwhile, GOAL’s Director, Dr. Jacob Opadeyi said the training of technicians is a move towards fulfilling the need for local content, providing Guyanese with the opportunity to take control of the oil and gas exploration in the future.

Several GOAL oil and gas students currently undergoing the theoretical aspect of the programme.

When the course is completed, all participants will receive a level one qualification from the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB). They will be able to effectively operate and address challenges within the industry, and develop further competencies in the workplace.

The training programme comprises three phases; the pre-learning assessment and the safe passport, which are done online and the technical pathway which is the practical journey, is being done at the 3T EnerMech Headquarters, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.