High praise for Government, Sports Commission at historic badminton gala

The government and National Sports Commission came in for high praise as the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) joins the national sporting fraternity in celebrating this year’s historic National Sports Awards Gala.

This event continues to play a vital role in honouring the exceptional achievements of athletes, coaches, and administrators, while showcasing the ongoing advancement of sport across Guyana.

President of the Guyana Badminton Association, Emelia Ramdhani

The association took the opportunity to express appreciation to the government, the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCYS), and the National Sports Commission (NSC) for their steadfast support.

“The government’s investment continues to have a tangible and transformative impact on the development of badminton, enhancing facilities, expanding training programmes, and creating opportunities for our athletes to compete at regional and international levels,” GBA, in a release, said.

The release said that this unwavering support has strengthened athlete performance and continues to propel the sport forward.

The GBA said it also remains fully committed to working in partnership with the Government “as we pursue key long-term objectives, including increasing youth participation, building stronger coaching capacity, and advancing our aspiration of qualifying a Guyanese badminton player for the Olympic Games”.

GBA extended heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and awardees:

“…their dedication, discipline, and pursuit of excellence embody the true spirit of sport”, the release said.

The Guyana Badminton Association pledges to continue elevating badminton and cultivating national pride through sport.