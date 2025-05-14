Highly anticipated ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant kicks off in Regions Seven and Nine

The Ministry of Education officially launched the 2025 ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant distribution on Tuesday in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and on Monday in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo), reaching thousands of students and families with direct financial support.

The initiative, now in its most impactful phase yet, continues to help families across the country prepare their children for school, purchase necessary supplies, and ease the burden of back-to-school expenses.

What began in 2014 as a modest $10,000 grant under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has grown steadily since its reinstatement in 2021. That year, the grant stood at $19,000 and has since increased annually, reaching $45,000 in 2024.

In 2025, the government fulfilled its promise of $50,000 per child, with an additional $5,000 for uniforms and school supplies, bringing the total to $55,000 per child.

Speaking at the Little Anthony’s Primary School in Bartica, Minister of Education, the Honourable Priya Manickchand, reflected on the origins of the initiative and its broader meaning to Guyanese families.

“At that time, we hadn’t a drop of oil, but we believed firmly as a political party that once there is goodness, it must be shared equally across the country. So, whether we have plenty or we have little, we make sure people get it back… We had promised up to $50,000 per child, and this year, it’s at $55,000 per child.”

The minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that every child in school, regardless of background or circumstance, benefits equally. She underlined the non-discriminatory nature of the programme.

“You’re going to see that when you go to that desk (to uplift the cash grant), nobody is going to ask you what you look like, what your ethnicity is, how you worship, or if you worship. Nobody will ask you which country you’re from, because it’s important to note that we have Venezuelans who have children in school, whether they’re of Guyanese parentage or not. Nobody is going to ask you how you voted, your bank account status, your marital status, or your gender, none of that. We are giving your children this grant once they are in school.”

Minister Manickchand and her team visited schools and distribution centres across Bartica to oversee the process, engage with parents, and ensure a smooth roll-out. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with parents describing the distribution as efficient, well-organized, and deeply appreciated.

Lots of parents shared heartfelt stories about how the grant helps bridge financial gaps during the school term. Some said the funds would go towards purchasing school uniforms, textbooks, stationery, and even transportation for their children.

This year, 8,145 registered beneficiaries in Region Seven are set to benefit from the cash grant, representing a total investment of $447,975,000 in the region by the end of the week.

Similarly, 10,831 registered beneficiaries in Region Nine are expected to receive grants totaling $595,705,000 for the entire region by this week’s end.

Nationwide, the programme is set to benefit approximately 205,000 students, thanks to an $11 billion allocation in the 2025 national budget. This investment is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to reducing inequalities, supporting education, and ensuring that no child is left behind.

As the ‘Because We Care’ initiative continues its nationwide distribution, it not only puts money in the hands of families but sends a strong message that education is a shared national priority. By empowering parents and supporting students, the Government of Guyana is laying a foundation for a brighter, more equitable future for all.

