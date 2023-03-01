Hinterland residents to benefit from major infrastructural development

The development of infrastructure in hinterland communities has always been a priority of the PPP/C government.

To this end, significant efforts have been made to improve the transportation networks and access to basic services in remote areas of the country.

Completed road works in Region Nine

In 2022, the government initiated several infrastructural projects aimed at rehabilitating and constructing roads, bridges, and revetments in hinterland communities.

One of the notable projects was the rehabilitation and construction of the Moruca Main Access Road (Phase 3) in Region One. The project was awarded to Mohamed Ramzanali Khan Construction at a cost of $197,015,910. The contractor was tasked with upgrading 1 km of rigid pavement.

This completed project has improved access to the community that was previously cut off from the rest of the country during the rainy season.

Moruca Main Access Road

In addition to the Moruca project, the government also awarded the rehabilitation and construction of the Mabaruma to Hosororo road to United Contracting Supplies at a cost of $194,020,785. The project involves upgrading 1 km of rigid pavement, and so far, it is 80 per cent complete. The concrete road was completed, but the bridge approaches are outstanding.

Rehabilitation works on the San Jose Main Access Road (Phase 1) Region One, was awarded to Mohamed Ramzanali Khan Construction at a cost of $113,526,315 and saw 600m of rigid pavement and revetment works being executed.

The government also prioritised the rehabilitation of road networks in Region Seven, which saw Associated Construction Services being awarded the rehabilitation of 5 Mile Housing Scheme Road Network at a cost of $94,289,160.

Road works in Region Nine

The project was a continuation and involved upgrading of 1 km of asphalt road. The project was completed and has improved access to the 5 Mile community.

A&S General Contractors was awarded the rehabilitation of West Bartica Secondary Road Network at a cost of $84,027,090. The completed project involved the upgrading 1 km of asphalt road.

The government also awarded the rehabilitation of roads in Kaburi (Phase 2) Region Seven to Associated Construction Services at a cost of $61,402,950. The project involves rehabilitating 8 km of laterite roads in the community, and it is 90 per cent completed.

The placing of laterite is ongoing, and the project is expected to be completed soon.

JSB Investment Inc. was awarded the rehabilitation of roads in Karrau in Region Seven at a cost of $69,897,535. This saw the rehabilitation of 5 km of laterite roads in the community.

Ongoing road works in Region One

The government also prioritised the rehabilitation of internal roads in Lethem, Region Nine.

In Tabatinga Drive, Region Nine some 3.7 km of road was upgraded to asphaltic concrete. Rehabilitation works were executed by Theodore Faria General Contracting Services to the tune of $182,620,357.

Another significant project was the rehabilitation of Moco Moco Main Access Road and bridges in Region Nine. Modern Construction and Trucking Service was awarded the contract at a cost of $80,808,850 to repair timber bridges and perform sectional repairs on 20 km of road. The project is 90 per cent complete, with materials placed on the road waiting to be compacted. However, the bridges are completed.

Also, the rehabilitation of the Ituni internal roads and drains in Region Ten was awarded to O&O General Contracting Services. This saw 200 m of concrete drains being installed.

Overall, the infrastructural development in these hinterland communities is an essential step towards promoting economic growth and improving the living standards of the residents.

