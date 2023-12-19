Hinterland transformation takes off with $5B infrastructural investment

A $5 billion infrastructure revolution is set to sweep across the hinterland regions, promising a transformative makeover to benefit residents in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

These initiatives promise improved connectivity and transportation networks across these regions.

Region One:

The rehabilitation and construction projects encompass various critical areas, including:

Kwebanna to Kumaka (Phase 1) which will be undertaken by Quality Deliverer to the tune of $ 201,308,910.

San Jose Main Access (Phase 2) executed by Aruca Investment $89,798,021.

Rehabilitation of Compound Internal Roads, Mabaruma by Supreme Contracting and Supplies at a cost of $198,334,710.

Stelling Road, Port Kaituma is being undertaken by International Import and Supplies at to the tune of $189,356,551.

Region 7:

Rehabilitation of Bartica/Potaro Road (Phase 1, Mile 3-4) by Kanhai’s Engineering to the tune of $284,243,400.

Rehabilitation of Newton Road, Byderabo Hill Top, which is being executed by C. Baboolall Construction at some $103,463,115.

Rehabilitation of Internal Roads, Bartica Sections 1, 2, and 3 with a collective allocation of over $178 million among various contractors.

Region 8:

Rehabilitation of Community Roads in North Pakaraimas, a substantial sum of $295 million is dedicated to this critical area.

Mahdia Main Access Road (Phase 2): Blackrock Development Co. Inc. will utilise $73,599,217 for this phase of rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation of Princeville Road secured by Curtis Garraway & Sons Construction to the tune of $25,421,200.

Region 9:

Rehabilitation of Beverly Hills Drive, Lethem is being executed by D & R Construction and Machinery Rental to the tune of $150,110,000.

Rehabilitation of Internal Roads in St. Ignatius undertaken by Beerdat Harrinandan Construction to some $145,642,655.

Rehabilitation of Roads in South and Deep South will be undertaken by Theodore Faria General Contracting Service totalling some $231,987,428.

These initiatives underline the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering connectivity for Guyanese countrywide.

