Home Affairs Ministry commissions new multi-million-dollar Parika, Anna Regina police stations

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP, on Sunday commissioned two new multi-million-dollar police stations, to provide a favourable environment for officers to effectively serve and protect residents of Parika and Anna Regina.

The Parika police station in Region Three, was earmarked to be remodelled in September 2020, through the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Citizen Security Strengthening Programme. The $60 million facility was designed to accommodate a fully functional domestic violence room, juvenile friendly holding area, witness protection room, case management room and system, children friendly area and integrated crime information system and offices.

At the handing over ceremonies held at the respective facilities, the minister encouraged officers to integrate public security with improved accommodations and technology. He said good policing is about respecting the society in which one serves.

“For those who are in the front line of policing, ensuring public safety and security, protection, proper accommodation, better ergonomics, better technology, all of these things have to come together and this is what we are about now in relation to the police force.

Good policing is not only about buildings, good policing has to do with being assured, respected in the work that we do, and it is a daily task, and a daily effort that we have to be able to raise the level of respect for the police. The respect for the society, the respect for each other. We will work to ensure that we provide the requisite support to maintain improvements which we speak of.”

In Region Two, the minister handed over a multi-purpose policing facility to the tune of $215.1 million, which will serve as the headquarters for the regional division number two. The facility will house several departments including traffic, criminal investigation and the Anna Regina Immigration Service. This will serve to decentralise immigration services to residents of Regions One and Two.

The state-of-the-art policing facility was constructed to provide a conducive environment for officers, to boost their effectiveness, to fight crime and promote public safety.

Additionally, the home affairs minister announced that more policing vehicles will be procured to improve the response time of police officers.

“New vehicles are on the way. We expect that they will be properly used and used to respond with alacrity and integrity to the problems of the people,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, Divisional Commander of Region Two, Shivpersaud Bacchus, and Divisional Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine, among others.

