Hope-like canal in Region 6 to begin construction shortly – President Ali

Construction of a massive drainage and irrigation structure, similar to the Hope Canal on the East Coast Demerara, is slated to commence in the next six weeks in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne)

This was according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

When fully operationalised, the massive structure will address a long-term problem in the East Berbice-Corentyne region, which is extremely vulnerable during the rainy season. The structure will be constructed by the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“In this region, when we complete that project, it will commence within the next five to six weeks. In this region, that one project would reduce the possibility of flooding by 70%,” the head of state underscored.

Importantly, “That reduces risk. If it reduces risk for the farmers, it reduces risk for the bank, if it reduces risk for the bank, it reduces the cost of financing, if it reduces the cost of financing, it makes financing more accessible. That is how it works, that is how the ecosystem works; everything playing together,” he underlined.

During the reading of the 2024 National Budget by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh revealed that some $29.4 billion is earmarked to construct these systems in Regions Five and Six.

The Hope Canal, the largest drainage structure, was constructed as a response to the devastating floods of 2005 that caused extensive damage to the agricultural and residential areas of the East Coast of Demerara.

The main objective is to release excess water from the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) to the Atlantic Ocean through an 8-door sluice during prolonged periods of rainfall. This is done to prevent the overtopping of the conservancy embankment, which can lead to severe flooding.

Similar structures are to be built in Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Five (Mahaica-Berbice), thereby reducing the risk of flooding.

It aligns with the government’s manifesto promise to provide climate-resilient Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) infrastructure as the coastal area is prone to the adverse effects of climate change.

The government is utilising over 70 per cent of its carbon credit funds made possible through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS2030).

