Hosting of ICC’s under 19 tournament expected to inject US$3M in the economy – Sports minister

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, M.P, said over US $3 million is expected to be pumped into Guyana’s economy when it hosts the 14th edition of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) under 19 World Cup tournament early next year.

Guyana has been named one of the host countries for the tournament, which will run from January 14 to February 5, 2022.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

“We’ve quantified internally at the ministry that in excess of US$3M of economic value will be coming to Guyana within the month of January,” the minister said.

Minister Ramson was at the time addressing the official venue announcement and commemorative bat presentation ceremony at the National Stadium, Providence, on Sunday.

Given the international interest the tournament will generate, Minister Ramson said government not allow the opportunity of hosting the event to “fritter away knowing the revenue stream that it will bring to the country.

“When you think about the transportation, the logistics, all of the people connected to catering, it’s hundreds of millions of dollars in economic value, security everything. The catering of the food, it’s connected to the farmers wherever they plant, in Berbice, in Essequibo or on the islands, wherever they plant it’s all connected to the value chain of generated economic activity that multiplies in the economy,” he said.

Guyana is also negotiating to host the finals of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Which the minister said, is bound to expand Guyana’s economy.

The highly anticipated annual regional sporting event is something President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali hopes Guyana could host.

“It’s something he has publicly spoken about, that he is setting out to do this. I know that the public is a little bit skeptical because we’ve spoken about this many times before, and we’re always saying “why are we not able to host the CPL finals and other countries have kind of outbid us, that’s what the issue is prior,” Minister Ramson said.

He continued, “sport is very important to the president and the president understands how important sport is to the country, and but not just from a sporting perspective which is some of the things I spoke about at the press conference, but also at the point of view of how it generates economic activity and the excitement and the energy in the country, the attention for Guyana, the marketing opportunities to tourism, how it’s all connected, in a much more comprehensive way.”