House lot identification starts at Phase Three Ordinance/Fortlands

Thirty (30) persons participated in the house lot identification exercise at Phase Three Ordinance/Fortlands, Region Six on Wednesday, which will allow them to commence construction of their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally at Ordinance/Fortlands

Some 180 persons have been allocated house lots in the new housing scheme.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some of the allottees who were elated to own their own homes soon.

Allottee, Cindy Jairaj and her husband

Jason Crandon said he applied for a house lot in 2013 and is happy to finally get through.

“This will be a pleasure for my family and myself. They will feel much happier and probably get things in order to start building,” Crandon stated.

Allottee, Jason Crandon

Crandon noted also that he will take advantage of the government’s steel and cement subsidy programme.

Another allottee, Cindy Jairaj, who applied for her house lot back in 2023 happily expressed, “I’m very much excited and thankful to the president for giving me a chance to own my own land. I really appreciate it.”

Allottee, Cindy Jairaj

The mother of two said she has plans to open a business to maintain her family.

The government’s expansive housing programme aims to enhance the lives of all Guyanese by providing access to modern and affordable housing, regardless of location.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the steel and cement subsidy distribution in New Amsterdam on Wednesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Guyanese are provided with various initiatives to improve their lives.

A section of Fort Ordinance/Fortlands

“Work will continue here in Region Six for us to identify new lands for us to be able to make available more opportunities for allocations. We will, in another month or so, start preparing the area for the construction of another 50 houses in the Hampshire area. But we will be upping the type of design, the other will be more like the middle income…the other one will be at $7 million,” Minister Croal emphasised.

To date, Region Six has seen an allocation of over 1,300 lots. This is in keeping with the government’s aim to allocate 50,000 house lots within five years.

Fort Ordinance saw an investment of about $800 million in infrastructure improvements and $1.8 billion in house construction. The allottees were encouraged to take advantage of the cement and steel subsidy programme and other initiatives.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

