House moves motion for Guyana to become CAPAC member

A motion for the National Assembly to approve Guyana as a member to the Commonwealth Association of Public Accounts Committees (CAPAC) was moved in the House on Monday.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, M.P, said the motion will ensure Guyana benefits from a more advanced anti-corruption framework.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

“This was something that only last week in the Parliamentary Management Committee it was approved. We have no problem with it as a government.

We have singed the Inter American Convention Against Corruption since 2001, and we’ve been reporting to the OAS Inter American Convention Against Corruption,” Minister Teixeira told DPI.

Guyana is a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The body links parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from several national, state, provincial and territorial parliaments and legislatures across the Commonwealth through its network.

“The Public Accounts Committee will allow for Commonwealth countries to have representatives from their public accounts…we will know how to improve public accounts work, the kind of ways they examine government procurement…” sheexplained.

She said Guyana has joined the United Nation’s Convention against corruption and is in its second assessment.

“So, this is all part of an anticorruption framework and I think this will help our public accounts members in the future to be more familiar with how public accounts work in other countries,” Minister Teixeira emphasised.