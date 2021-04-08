Housing Ministry to assist in relocation of Cummings Lodge squatters

The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), will help relocate 11 informal settlers occupying portions of land in the new housing development area in Cummings Lodge.

Minister Hon. Collin Croal visited the area on Wednesday, where work has started on the construction of 190 housing units in plots 1767 and 1768. He said assistance would be provided to immediately remove the squatters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal in cummings Lodge today.

The Minister explained that the Cummings Lodge area is earmarked for major infrastructural development that would benefit hundreds of families, hence the need for the informal settlers to be removed.

He said the Ministry has taken all necessary steps to engage the squatters, and has served them contravention notices since August 2020. The final notice for their removal will be served by April 10.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal (first from left) along with from left to right: Deputy Commissioner (Ag) Mr. Clifton Hicken, Senior Superintendent of Police Mr. Calvin Brutus, Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and another representative.

“Some of them have not made steps to put themselves in order. And what is required? It is a simple process. Have your application done, apply for the house lot and, of course, based on expediency, we can deal on a case-by-case basis,” Minister Croal said.

The Minister was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, along with officials from the Community Development, Projects and Enforcement departments.

One of the squatter dwellings in Cummings Lodge.

A team from the Guyana Police Force including Senior Superintendent of Police, Mr. Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner (Ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken and Commander of Region Four – ‘A’ Division, Mr. Simon Mc Bean also attended the exercise.