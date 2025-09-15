Housing ministry welcomes Min Benn as she begins official duties

Newly appointed Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, was welcomed by returning Minister of Housing Collin Croal, Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen, and the ministry’s management and staff as she officially assumed her duties at the ministry’s headquarters on Monday.

The ministers visited several departments and engaged staff before convening a management meeting.

During the meeting, both ministers underscored the importance of teamwork and a people-centred approach to service delivery.

They also affirmed their commitment to ensuring the ministry fulfils its mandate as outlined by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.