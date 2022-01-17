Housing needs of lowest income, vulnerable persons being addressed – Minister Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, said his ministry will be seeking further funding to broaden the Core Home Support initiative to address the housing needs of the lowest-income households, as well as the vulnerable groups.

“Our project team is preparing a document that we intend to present at the government level, that will see us seeking further funding to be able to widen and embark on a similar type of programme for such persons,” he told DPI in a recent interview.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is currently constructing 50 core homes and providing home improvement subsidies to residents in Sophia, Georgetown and Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The project, which is being executed under the Adequate Housing & Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) with funding from the IDB, targets vulnerable families, including single parents. It also provides basic infrastructural works in those communities.

“The nature of that programme is confined because it is being funded through the IDB and it has its parameters…and so, we want to be able to expand that programme, so that those persons who, for whatever reason cannot pay for those homes we are building at the basic level, can still benefit from our housing programme,” he explained.

Minister Croal noted that the PPP/C Administration is keen on its policy of providing housing solutions for all Guyanese, through housing construction and land allocation.

To this end, close to 1000 low, moderate and young professional homes are underway in Cummings Lodge, Prospect and Providence in Region Four; Williamsburg in Region Six; and Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten.