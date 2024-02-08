Housing opportunities, low-interest loans prioritised for teachers

Over the years, the government has been aggressively working to give teachers access to a wide range of sustainable housing options to become homeowners, while improving their standard of living.

Back in October 2023, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that teachers who were allotted land but were unable to construct their homes, because they were having difficulty obtaining loans, would receive special housing loans.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares a light moment with teachers

This was made possible due to the government’s swift assistance and interaction with the local banking institutions.

It was also highlighted that construction supplies, such as steel and cement, will be provided to teachers who had already begun building on their allotted property.

Additionally, teachers who had submitted applications before 2019 were engaged.

Building blueprints for various house sizes were made available to teachers as an additional source of support.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with a teacher during a meeting in October last

Teachers raised other concerns in the education system and effective solutions were provided to alleviate the issues.

In September 2021, it was also announced that teachers who are first-time homeowners would have access to a revolving fund, which was established by the Ministry of Education, with a maximum amount of $12 million.

This money can be utilised to help pay for their mortgages.

These undertakings to attain homeownership have contributed to teachers’ empowerment by ensuring their prosperity within thriving and wholesome communities.

A teacher raising an issue during a consultation with the president President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacts with a teacher during a meeting in October last

Besides housing solutions, teachers also continuously benefit from access to other resources and measures.

Among these are the construction of teachers’ living quarters, spacious classrooms, teaching materials, salary and allowance increases, and scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Teachers play an important role in the development of the nation’s children.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

