Housing schemes slated for all communities on Soesdyke-Linden highway – Pres. Ali

Communities on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are set to benefit from structured housing schemes with basic amenities such as potable water, electricity, and schools.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assured residents during his party’s rally in Kuru Kuru that they will soon have housing schemes with proper infrastructure.

”In the next five years, in every single one of the communities on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, we will be building housing schemes with proper infrastructure so that you can have…a home in which you can realise the value for that home,” he revealed.

President Ali addressing the massive crowd gathered at the Kuru Kuru ground

President Ali pointed out that the development that has already transpired along the highway is not accidental, but is the result of strategic planning.

Contrasting the difference between the APNU+AFC’s time in government and that of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), he explained that his government’s policies have allowed for economic activity to take root in the communities.

“Today, we are on a positive trajectory once more. Today, we have a government that is leading a country that is the fastest growing economy in the world…where five years ago, development and progress came to a halt on this highway,” he argued.

The head of state pointed to additional plans for the highway, including a home improvement project aimed at adding value to the livelihoods of highway residents.

“One of the big programs that we want to launch on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway is a home improvement project…where we will bring the banks…co-finance with the banks…and we will give subsidies to you so that we will make loans easier to get,” President Ali explained.

Already, the PPP/C government has begun the construction of 500 homestead projects along the highway that are geared specifically for single mothers.



These homes aim to create sustainable communities by integrating community development with agriculture and renewable energy.



Some of the homes currently under construction under the government’s innovative Homestead project

Guyana has seen a significant upward shift in the housing sector, with more than 50,000 house lots awarded in the last five years alone. The president’s commitment to expand the housing programme is part of the PPP/C government’s broader vision to ensure every Guyanese family eventually owns their own home.