Housing sector is a fundamental pillar of the economy

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues says the Government recognises the housing sector as a fundamental pillar of the economy, and the significant impact it has on the lives of Guyanese.

In her contribution to the Budget Debate today in the National Assembly, the Minister said from the moment it came into office, the PPP/C Administration took steps to realise its manifesto promise to prioritise sustainable housing.

In the 2020 Emergency Budget, she said the Government solidified its plans with massive investments to ensure more people become homeowners.

Budget 2021 augments those provisions, with additional “Measures to encourage and promote home ownership … including the zero-rating of construction materials; locally produced pre-stressed concrete piles, locally fabricated steel beams, locally manufactured roofing and PVC products, among others.”

In keeping with its goal to provide 50,000 house lots over five years, the Ministry has already made headway to meeting its goal of 10,000 house lot allocations and distributing 7,000 land titles this year.

“Government will also be constructing 1,000 homes for low-income earners and young professionals, in addition to the 1,000 homes slated to be constructed in Region 10,” the Minister said.

Minister Rodrigues reminded the National Assembly that when the PPP/C Administration took office in August, the sector was in a dire state, after years of neglect by the Coalition administration.

However, the Government is on mission to transform the sector. Under Budget 2021, many infrastructural projects and programmes are also set to come on stream.

Some $6 billion has been allocated to further advance infrastructure and utility works in new and existing housing areas, while $1.5 billion was allocated to continue infrastructure works in the Sophia, Diamond and Parfaite Harmonie housing schemes. Another $2.7 billion would be invested to expand the water sector and $1.1 billion for sanitation.

“Government plans to increase treated water coverage in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal – Number Six (Access to Clean Water), reduce non-revenue water and modernise sanitation facilities across the country,” Minister Rodrigues said. This will see a number of projects being executed under the Hinterland Water Supply Programme as well as the Coastal Water Supply Programme.