Housing upgrades to be conducted along East Bank Corridor

The Housing and Water Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority has extended an invitation for bids for the upgrading of roads, drains and structures along the East Bank of Demerara.

The Road Network Upgrade and Expansion programme, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank, forms part of the government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

It will see upgrades being conducted on seven lots along the East Bank corridor.

The objective of the programme is to enhance urban and suburban mobility and safety by reducing road fatalities and decreasing transportation costs and travel times.

Meanwhile, the invitation calls for bids for the construction of fair-weather roads to the asphaltic concrete surface, reinforced concrete drains as well as the installation of road signs and thermoplastic road marking.

The communities set to benefit from these upgrades are Peter’s Hall, Providence North, Providence South, Perseverance, Herstelling, Farm Phase I and II, and Covent Garden.

The $5.6 billion Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme is geared towards enhancing the quality of life for low-income earners by improving access to housing, infrastructure and mobility.

