Housing, water investments in Linden under PPP/C surpass $4B – President Ali

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government has invested over $4 billion in housing and water infrastructure in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), over the past three years.

This accomplishment exceeds the less than $1 billion allocated to similar projects during the five-year tenure of the coalition government.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this disclosure during the recent contract signing for the US$35 million four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge.

In the housing sector, the president highlighted that between 2015 and 2020, the coalition government spent a mere $400 million on only 8 kilometers of road in Amelia’s Ward Block 22 and Wismar. Twenty-two-bedroom homes were also constructed.

In stark contrast, the PPP/C government, in the last three years alone, has invested more than $3.5 billion in housing initiatives in the region.

“Under this government, in the last three years alone in housing, we have expended more than $3.5 billion in this region and we are in the process of building 1000 homed in this region,” he underscored.

President Ali continued, “20 homes in 5 years, 1000 homes you will get.”

The 1000 homes project was announced by the president during an outreach in the mining town in 2021 to address the housing needs of the region.

As part of the first phase of the project, some 40 elevated and flat units were constructed in Amelia’s Ward.

Initially, the government had started developing an area at Millie’s Hideout to continue constructing the houses. The project was halted after the discovery of a significant bauxite reserve in the area.

Subsequently, a new area, situated at Plantation York, was identified to accelerate the projects. Preliminary works, including land clearing, have commenced in the area.

Notably, over 400 house lots were distributed to residents of Linden in Amelia’s Ward. Major infrastructure works were undertaken in this area to ensure individuals have access to their lots to commence the construction of their homes.

