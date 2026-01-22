How hinterland farming is powering Guyana’s food security drive

By Shannia Persaud

CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 food security target may not yet be fully achieved on paper. Still, it has already transformed the regional agricultural landscape, and Guyana is at the centre of that change.

The numbers reveal a compelling tapestry of production that is impossible to ignore. The past three years tell a story of accelerated production, new investments, and the emergence of hinterland communities as critical players in regional food supply.

Between 2022 and 2024, CARICOM countries recorded an overall 23.1 per cent increase in food production, reflecting the impact of deliberate policy and coordinated regional action. Guyana’s performance stands out even more sharply, with an impressive 40.2 per cent growth in food production over the same period, almost double the regional average and a clear signal that the country’s strategy is working.

The natural question is: how is Guyana doing this? There is no single answer, but one major piece of the puzzle lies in the systematic upscaling of hinterland farming, anchored in infrastructure, logistics, and agro-processing investments championed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Aishalton

At the start of this year, while commissioning the upgraded Aishalton airstrip in Region Nine, President Ali outlined an integrated production and logistics plan designed to position Regions Eight and Nine as major contributors to the national food basket.

He announced that expressions of interest are expected for the financing and construction of at least 35 additional hinterland airstrips, strengthening the air bridge between production zones and coastal and regional markets.

The president outlined a bold target for the regions, which includes 500,000 pounds of citrus, one million pounds of carrots, 200,000 pounds of peanuts, 50,000 pounds of potatoes, 150,000 pounds of mangoes, 100,000 pounds of mutton, 200,000 pounds of beef, 50,000 pounds of onions and 10,000 pounds of cashew nuts.

“These are minimum targets that we will continue to grow over the next five years so that it leads to food sufficiency, greater self-reliance and a production system fully integrated with transport and logistics,” he said.

President Ali pointed to the first shipment of mangoes flown out of Aishalton as tangible evidence of the policy in action, noting that nearly 5,000 pounds of produce that would previously have spoiled were transported to Georgetown.

The second shipment of mangoes from Region Nine is en route to a local private agro-processing facility

“This is how investments are intertwined. Aviation supports agriculture, agriculture supports wealth creation, and wealth creation transforms communities,” President Ali said, adding that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic remains committed to inclusive development in hinterland regions.

The president’s remarks in Aishalton mirrored his address at the opening of the AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle on January 10, where he emphasised that agricultural production must be matched with value-added processing and modern logistics to realise its economic potential.

At that event, President Ali highlighted the recent incentives announced for agro-processing and agriculture, citing Guyana’s abundant freshwater, fertile arable lands, and strategic geographic location.

“We intend to leverage this blessing through work and leadership to create an ecosystem that positions Guyana as a food producer and value creator in the region,” he said.

He revealed that nearly 50,000 pounds of mangoes have already been extracted from hinterland communities, with growing interest from processors targeting diaspora markets in North America.

President Ali also reiterated plans to establish a regional cold-storage and distribution chain linking Guyana’s agricultural output to hotels, resorts and regional markets, while pointing to ongoing partnerships with private investors in grains, beans, dairy and shipping.

Among these is a US$30 million dairy project and collaborations with regional shipping and logistics companies, aimed at meeting international standards and expanding export capacity.

Onions

Onions are another example of this new model in action. In Lethem, Region Nine, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has partnered with farmer Christopher Moses to plant five acres of onions.

The plot is expected to yield approximately 250,000 pounds, with harvesting anticipated around mid-April, a meaningful step toward reducing imports of a staple commodity and proving that commercial-scale onion production is viable in the savannahs.

NAREI partners with farmer Christopher Moses for onion production in Lethem

Corn and Soya

Corn and soya bean cultivation represent one of the flagship ventures in Guyana’s march towards self-sufficiency.

More than US$10 million has been invested in the project, which is rapidly transforming the Tacama area into a regional powerhouse for livestock feed.

In 2024 alone, some 12,000 acres of corn and soya were brought under cultivation, with the long-term goal of achieving full self-sufficiency in livestock feed and drastically cutting import bills. To support this, the government has invested heavily in the Tacama Savannah along the Berbice River, constructing over 40 kilometres of road, and harvesting is set to begin in March 2026.

Corn and soya field at Tacama

Cocoa and coffee

Diversification is also taking root in Region One, where the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has signed a landmark agreement with the Government of the Dominican Republic to commence large-scale cocoa and coffee cultivation.

The initiative will see around 200 acres each of cocoa and coffee under cultivation as part of a broader push to diversify the economy, enhance rural livelihoods, and expand regional trade.

At peak production, the project is expected to yield some 8,000 metric tonnes of cocoa, with nearly 3,000 individuals projected to benefit directly and indirectly from jobs and associated economic activity.

Some varieties of cocoa which are grown in Region One

Cage Farming

Innovations in aquaculture are complementing these efforts. In October 2025, Region Nine communities such as Nappi and Shulinab saw the installation of fish cages as part of a wider drive to build climate-resilient food systems.

In Shulinab, a cage was assembled and installed in the Sawariwau River, marking the community’s first foray into cage-culture aquaculture, while Nappi saw five cages put in place.

Fisheries extension officers have been working closely with residents, offering training in cage management, feeding and harvesting to ensure the systems are sustainable and community-owned.

Marine cage being installed

Across the hinterland, investments in agro-processing are helping communities move up the value chain.

Over the past few years, villages including White Water, Orealla and St Ignatius have benefited from agro-processing facilities valued at more than $317 million, allowing farmers to process and package their produce closer to home.

NAREI has also purchased some 20,000 pounds of spices from Region One, including black pepper, turmeric and ginger, providing reliable markets and boosting household incomes.

Taken together, these initiatives demonstrate that Guyana’s food security drive is not simply about hitting a numerical target by a set date. It is about building an integrated system in which agriculture, aviation, energy and logistics reinforce each other to create a more diversified, resilient and opportunity-rich economy.

As President Ali has repeatedly underscored, this type of integration will remain a central pillar of Guyana’s development model, ensuring that the profits from growth reach communities from the coastland to the most remote hinterland village.