How safe is the new bridge?

Guyana’s transport sector is entering a new era with the completion of the New Demerara River Bridge, the country’s most ambitious and sophisticated infrastructure project to date. Beyond its striking appearance and modern design, what matters most is the question on every citizen’s mind: Is it safe? The resounding answer, backed by science, international standards, and relentless testing, is YES.

From the very beginning, the vision for the bridge was not only to ease traffic congestion and modernise transport but also to deliver a structure built to last for generations. The bridge, designed with a lifespan of 100 years, represents an unprecedented level of engineering in Guyana’s history.

Load testing being conducted on the New Demerara River Bridge

The backbone of its safety lies deep underground. Its twin towers are anchored by 76 massive piles, each drilled 400 feet into the earth, equivalent to burying a 40-storey building upside down. More than 72,000 cubic meters of high-strength concrete and 9,250 tons of steel reinforcement form its foundation, ensuring unmatched durability.

Its 136 cable-stays, the longest stretching over 500 feet, were engineered to withstand immense tension. Even the concrete itself tells the story of resilience, achieving strengths surpassing 10,000 psi, far exceeding conventional standards.

But strength alone was never enough. The project followed strict international codes, including AASHTO standards used in the United States, ISO benchmarks for quality, and American material testing protocols. Over 3,500 soil tests, seismic and flood modelling, and even ship-impact scenarios were studied in advance, leaving no element to chance.

Engineers working on the final stages of the new Demerara River Bridge

Behind the design is the globally respected T.Y. Lin International, the same team behind major bridges in Canada and Asia. Construction was executed by the China Railway Construction Company, ranked among the top three global contractors, with more than 15,000 kilometres of bridges to their name. Oversight came from both international and local experts, including Italy’s Polytechnica and Guyana’s SRKN Engineering, ensuring that every bolt and beam met global best practice.

Transparency has also been a hallmark of the project. Nearly a thousand students and engineers visited the site during construction, including the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers.

And then came the ultimate proof:

The project underwent the first-ever independent ISO audits for a public project in Guyana.

More than 27,000 material tests were conducted in internationally certified labs.

Factory inspections overseas verified every component before shipment.

Finally, real-world load tests confirmed the bridge’s performance before it was cleared to be opened

This exhaustive process leaves no doubt that the New Demerara River Bridge is not only ready, but it is proven.

This is more than just a crossing; it’s a symbol of Guyana’s future, built with top-notch skills, strict standards, and a strong commitment to safety. As the nation’s most advanced infrastructure, it promises to be safe, durable, and made for the citizens of Guyana.