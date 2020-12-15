Human Services Minister installs Boards of Guardians in Region Two

-to review public assistance applications, other services

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, today, installed three Boards of Guardians in the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) to review requests for public assistance.

The nine-member Boards will serve the North Essequibo, South Essequibo and Pomeroon. Dr. Persaud urged the Boards to review and update the list frequently, keeping in mind the socio-economic circumstances of applicants to ensure those most in need benefit.

“It is important that we know what is happening on the ground so that we can improve our services. We want to ensure the people have access to everything the Ministry has to offer … Even those who have disabilities we want to include and provide training so that they can contribute.”

The Board is also mandated to ensure beneficiaries are able to access support programmes, including training and grants, which will help them become independent.

Dr. Persaud said the Ministry is putting mechanisms in place to ensure that public assistance and pensions are delivered to the homes of people who are incapacitated and ‘shut-ins’.

“The idea is to make persons lives easier and to improve their quality of life…We also want to decentralise our services so that persons don’t have to travel to Georgetown to access those services.”

Public Assistance is offered by the Government to people with permanent disabilities on an annual basis, and those enduring economic challenges. The cases of people who fall within the latter category are reviewed every six months.

The Boards of Guardians are mandated to evaluate and determine the legitimacy of the public assistance applications countrywide. Board members are appointed by the Minister of Social Security in accordance with the Poor Relief Act. Members are selected from communities within the regions.