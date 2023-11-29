Human services ministry champions anti-violence campaign in schools

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSS) is unwavering in its commitment to eradicating gender-based violence (GBV). As part of its ongoing efforts, the MoHSS is actively participating in the 16 Days of Activism campaign, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and preventing GBV.

Under the theme, Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls, the ministry’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit is conducting a sensitisation campaign at schools across the country.

Ministry of Human Services’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit engaging students

The awareness initiative seeks to educate students about GBV and emphasise the range of support services available to victims and survivors through the ministry.

The sensitisation campaign includes interactive sessions, workshops, and distribution of educational materials. The goal is to empower students to recognise and respond to GBV, as well as to encourage them to seek help if they or someone they know is experiencing violence.

Ministry of Human Services’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit engaging students

The 16 days of activism which concludes on December 10, will also see the ministry highlighting 16 types of violence.

The ministry also plans to pay tribute to femicide victims, launch training programmes, host exhibits, paint murals, and engage in awareness activities regionally.

Ministry of Human Services’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit engaging students

In addition to these activities, the ministry is also launching a poetry/short story competition called ‘Ink for Impact’. The competition will be open to students aged 12 to 15 and will commence on December 1 and conclude on January 12, 2024. The competition is designed to encourage students to use their creativity to raise awareness of GBV.

All entries must be original and unpublished. Poems must be no longer than 30 lines and stories no more than 1,000 words. Each participant can only submit one piece and must include their name, age, school, and contact information.

Ministry of Human Services’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit engaging students

The schools visited thus far include Anna Regina Secondary School, Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School, Patentia Secondary School, West Demerara Secondary School, St Agnes Primary, St Paul’s Primary, Plaisance Secondary, Bladen Hall Multilateral School, Belladrum Secondary, Bartica Secondary, and Three Miles Secondary School, among others.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

