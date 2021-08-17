Human Services Ministry launches business incubator, app for women entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched a Business Incubator and App which supports and advertises women-owned businesses in Guyana.

At the launching ceremony held Monday at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali spoke of the interventions needed to support young women in Guyana.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud cut the ribbon to open the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute.

“We have to find that transition box and address that transition box, and this is something that the international community and the organisation needs to address.

“We can go forever addressing women issues at different levels, but if we don’t find that box of transition and address that box of transition then we will not solve the problem,” the President told the participants.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP spoke of the significance of the launching of the business incubator and App.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud MP, and other representatives

“It’s not only about the training and the women. What next? Do you train people and do you just leave them? Absolutely not.

“This morning we will be proudly opening the Business Incubator dedicated to women where any woman, including those who would have come out of the WIIN programme, can access help to start a business, to quality control their product and skill, how can they have practical help when it comes to packing anything,” Minister Persaud said.

Dr Persaud also spoke of the successes of the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), a programme under her Ministry, which was launched in May. She said since the programme’s launch, over 4,000 persons from across Guyana have applied. The programme, the Minister added, has started training in several courses from Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, among other attendees at the launch of the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) Businesses Incubator and App.

Minister Persaud assured the gathering that 4,000 applicants will be trained before the end of the year. These applicants will benefit from training in courses like ICT, graphic design, photography, videography, professional care and others. Many of these courses will be taught at the GWLI centre at Cove and John, which is equipped with an information technology facility.

During the ceremony, the Ministry also launched the WIIN application which advertises women-owned businesses in Guyana.

One student of the WIIN programme, Ms. Vanessa Mayers, spoke of how it has impacted her life. She has completed a course in elderly care.

“While attending this course, I received knowledge about how to care for the elderly. My experience in the training programme was wonderful, and I enjoyed every moment of it. With my new-gained skills and knowledge, I am able to treat the elderly with more love and compassion.”

Ms. Mayers thanked the Ministry for the opportunity to attain her new skills and knowledge.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP, European Union High Commissioner to Guyana Fernando Ponz Canto , High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa, United Nations Representative to Guyana, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka, also attended the event.