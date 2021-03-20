Human Services Ministry takes gov’t services to Region Three

More than 500 residents of Tuschen, and surrounding Region Three communities have benefitted from a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security outreach which took government services to the people.

Among the services persons accessed on Saturday were Old Age Pension, Public Assistance and counselling. Residents were also engaged on opportunities for skills training offered by the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI), child abuse, domestic violence, and Trafficking in Persons.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud engaging residents

Several organisations also partnered with the Ministry to provide free eye testing, dental care, and blood and sugar testing. Individuals 60 and older also received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking at the opening of the event at Tuschen Primary School, Minister, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud explained that the aim is to ensure every citizen have access to critical services offered by the Ministry.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud engaging a pensioner querying about her pension

“We are not asking you to come centrally to access the services we are here to serve you with humility and to solve any issues that you have pertaining to the Ministry. We believe and we are putting the human back into service…we are very humbled and privileged to be able to serve you people in Region Three today,” Minister Persaud told the gathering.

A resident accessing dental care

The Minister also took the opportunity to inform the residents about some of the initiatives the Ministry is implementing to eradicate the social ills in the society. The measures include the 914 emergency hotline, the Spotlight Initiative and the Survivors Advocates Programme, and the establishment of Child Advocacy Centres nationwide.

Vaccine time.

“Please carry our message of zero tolerance. No more beating up of people, no more killing of our women and no more abuse of babies. We should not be seeing this in our country and there is something call elder abuse,” she said.

A resident getting her blood pressure tested

Minister Persaud urged the residents to play their role in ensuring the nation’s elderly and children are protected, and to ensure they report incidents of violence.

A pensioner getting her eyes tested

Today’s activity is part of a national public engagement programme aimed at creating linkages between the people and Central Government and to ensure the public has access to key services being offered by the State. The Ministry held a similar exercise in Albion, Region Six last month.