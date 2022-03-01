Human Services Ministry to host We LIFT 2 on Saturday

Over 120 up and coming female-owned businesses will be on display this Saturday, March 5, as the Ministry of Human Services hosts the WE LIFT 2 Exhibition at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The event, which follows a successful pilot expo last year, will be held in recognition of the innovation and empowerment of women as its name “Women’s Entrepreneurs: We lead, we innovate, we flourish together” explains. The event will also coincide with International Women’s Day, which will be held on March 8, under the United Nation’s theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud

The premise of the day-long expo will be the showcasing of a variety of businesses in areas such as arts and craft, food, fashion and jewelry, health and wellness, services and other exiting and unconventional areas.

These businesswomen will get a chance to pitch their products and services to a wide cross-section of people who can purchase, sample or benefit from giveaways.

Some special features this year that were under the direct supervision of Human Services Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, include an enchanting rainforest food court and an inspiring motivational edutainment programme.

Other creative features will add to the phenomenal atmosphere at the Convention Centre.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud inspects on of the products on display during WE LIFT 2

Minister Persaud said, “WE LIFT exceeded my expectations and gave 75 women entrepreneurs good visibility. Everyone who attended left laden with beautiful products and were impressed with the event and the exceptional presentation of Guyanese women from across the country. As such, WE LIFT 2 was only natural. I would like all of you to experience the magnitude of this event, so don’t miss it!”

The event opens from 14.00 hours and will go until 19.00 hours. While admission is free, all COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Persons will be required to show their vaccination cards and wear masks at all times.