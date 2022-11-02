Hydromet Office Predicts Wetter Than Usual Conditions for November 2022 – January 2023

The Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture is forecasting wetter than usual rainfall conditions across all regions of Guyana for the months of January 2022 to November 2023 (Guyana’s secondary rainfall season). The usual secondary rainfall season will be augmented by persistent La Nina conditions during the season. Rainfall is expected to increase considerably from mid-November and continue until at least January 2023.

During the upcoming rainy season, water levels in conservancies, reservoirs, and inland rivers across Regions One to Eight and 10 are likely to increase with a high risk of flooding. On the other hand, Region Nine would continue to be dry but can expect more than the usual amount of rain days. The highest amount of rainfall is projected for Regions One, Two, Three, Seven and northern Eight with increasing concerns for Regions Four and Five.

Regions One to Seven and 10 can expect a higher-than-usual number of wet days. Northern regions can expect increases in the number of seven (7) day very wet spells. There is also a projection for a decrease in the number of seven (7) day dry spells during the forecast period, with most dry days and dry spells likely to occur in early November 2022 and late January 2023. The temperature outlook indicates that all regions can expect cool as usual to cooler night-time and day-time temperatures.

The possible implications for the upcoming season include more rain days than the usual amount which could be beneficial to some agriculture users. However, this is likely to cause disruptions to infrastructure projects and public transport, with there being the real possibility of land slippage in hinterland areas, especially in mining areas, where the soil may already be saturated.

The continued maintenance of drainage infrastructure is essential as the country progresses toward the wet season. Farmers are urged to take all the necessary precautions to secure crops and livestock in advance of significant rainfall events. Miners are also similarly cautioned to exercise maximum care on interior roads and mining sites, while the applicable public health protocols should be activated across the regions.

The hydrometeorological service will provide updates to its seasonal forecast as new information becomes available and recommends that special attention be paid to short-range forecasts provided by the National Weather Watch Centre to plan daily activities.

For short-range forecasts and weather analyses, stakeholders are advised to follow the daily weather briefs, outlooks, and advisories produced by the National Weather Watch Centre or visit www.hydromet.gov.gy. The forecast desk could also be reached at 261-2284 or 261-2216.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

