ICT, curfew removal, among factors that will propel tourism – President Ali

Tourism is one of Guyana’s strongest and sustainable sectors that highlights the future of the country.

This is according to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the launch of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana’s (THAG) 23rd edition of the Explore Guyana Magazine.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiling the Explore Guyana Magazine cover with President of THAG’s president Harrinand Persaud

He said Information and Communications Technology (ICT), the removal of the COVID-19 curfew, agriculture, security and oil and gas, are some of the areas that will help propel the sector.

Dr. Ali said government continues to invest heavily in the ICT sector so that Guyana could be frontally promoted on the digital stage. He said ICT is an important part of Guyana’s competitiveness strategy that will allow the country to participate as an effective player on the global market.

“That is why we are now seeing not only greater connectivity. For the first time we have fibre going to Region Six, fibre going to Region Two, fibre going down to Region Ten. One company, the Prime Minister told me a few days ago, is planning upgrades and investment up to US$32 million. Those are the types of investment that is going to create a strong competitive environment for us to move towards a digital mode that is critical for the survival of all these businesses,” the President stated.

Copies of the Explore Guyana Magazine

President Ali said COVID-19 created two difficult years for the tourism sector, not only in Guyana, but worldwide. He said it was the multi-stake holder approach between government and the private sector that helped to absorb the shock and create the balance needed to keep the sector alive.

With that, he revealed that government is examining the possibility of removing the curfew altogether.

“It is an evolution dealing with the pandemic. We saw that there are many studies saying lockdowns just help by 0.001 per cent, and what is needed in this stage in dealing with the pandemic are the protocols; ensuring that all the agencies have the sanitation device, ensure we continue to educate people on the vaccination programme, ensuring the guidelines and protocols are observed,” the President said.

“For sure we cannot continue with a prolonged curfew, and it is my hope and intentions that that curfew can be removed once the necessary steps are followed as early as tomorrow.”

The Head of State in his address pointed out, that the upcoming oil and gas conference is not merely about ‘oil and gas’. He said it also presents an opportunity to promote Guyana to the world. Dr. Ali said it is Guyana’s opportunity to put the country on show.

President Ali said the Umana Yana will be turned into a duty-free zone throughout the length of the conference to promote Guyana to the world.

“We have invited all our local suppliers and producers from jewellery to rum to art and craft, every single thing, our indigenous people and we are creating a shopping experience in a duty-free zone for all the foreign delegates and visitors coming in. So, that any little time they have, we can bring them as close as possible to the marketplace,” he said.

President Ali highlighted that Guyana’s focus on food security is strategic which will see the launch of the ‘President Children Orchard.’ He said it is about creating a new culture among young people. He said it can present a niche market for Guyana if it is done well.

“We are looking at the Costa Rican market and creating a cutting-edge model for Guyana. While we are doing all of this, we are building events throughout the year… we are talking about how the private sector and us can work together on a regional carnival, how we can work together on a regional food festival, how we can work together on a national cultural event that brings in people.”

The President also disclosed that Guyana is exploring the idea of creating a one-of-a-kind drive through zoo. However, the President said there is an elaborate plan to develop the Botanical Gardens.

With all that was mentioned, the Head of State said security remains critical. He said government will be using technology to strategically monitor the country.

The ‘Explore Guyana Magazine’ is the official magazine of Guyana that promotes the country to the rest of the world. THAG’s president, Harrinand Persaud along with members of the diplomatic corps were present at the event.