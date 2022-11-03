ICT Hub, improved sports ground, enhanced infrastructure for Tucville – President Ali

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that the developmental projects being implemented by the Government in Tucville, Georgetown, are geared to enhance the community’s infrastructure and the well-being of its residents.

The Head of State gave this assurance as he addressed scores of residents during an outreach in the community.

“We’re doing back the football ground, the fence, access road, creating a hard tarmac for the community, and lights for the community”.

He noted that several Ministers, including the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha and the Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal, will visit the community in the coming weeks to examine the drainage systems, the road networks, housing issues and other challenges.

The President said too that work will soon start on the installation of an ICT hub in the area, which will provide access to the internet, particularly as the youth take advantage of the GOAL Scholarship Programme.

“I talked to some of the young people … many of them are enrolled under the GOAL programme, but they would like to have some access to the internet and computer facilities. So, we’re going to put in a small hub in this area with some computers and the internet so they can go there at the centre to do the online programme and the GOAL programme.”

He also pointed to accelerated technical training programmes for young people seeking employment and about integrating those who successfully complete the programmes into the workforce.

He assured that there is enough space in the economy for everyone.

“So in this community, too, we’ll be working along with a lot of young people. I love what I’m seeing in these communities and many other communities; a lot of young faces coming up…”

He said he also likes the “enthusiasm and the interest” shown by women.

President Ali commenced his visit by meeting with residents at the football ground, where he listened to the issues affecting the facility before walking through the community, greeting residents and listening to their concerns.

Accompanying the Head of State were several Government Ministers, Government officials and technical officers.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

