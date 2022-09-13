IDB team pays courtesy visit to Minister Edghill

Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, this afternoon received a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The team was led by Mr. Ariel Yépez-García, Manager of the Infrastructure and Energy Sector (INE) at the (IDB).

Other members of the delegation included Technical Advisor, Jesús Tejeda, and Engineering Consultant, Nathaly Noboa.

During the meeting, the Minter was given an update on the loan negotiation for the IDB-funded East Bank Demerara Road Improvement Project, which is a planned upgrade of the East Bank Highway from Grove, all the up to Timehri, similar to that of the Sheriff/ Mandela Road.

Minister Edghill was also briefed on the IDB’s National Infrastructure Master Plan, which he is in support of, noting that it may be similar in nature to something the Government envisions, which is a developmental work plan to guide infrastructure project execution. The IDB’s plan will ensure projects are carried out with efficiency and with the environment in mind.

It would also make it much easier for the bank to identify projects to finance.

The IDB team was accompanied by Ravena Gildharie, Communications and Outreach Consultant, and Clevern Liddell, Senior Operations Associate, while Minister Edghill was joined by Ron Rahaman, Coordinator of the Ministry’s Work Service Group, and Mark Greene, Project Engineer and Project Manager for this IDB-funded project.

Earlier in the day, the IDB delegation met with Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Hon. Mark Phillips, to discuss a number of IDB-funded projects, as well as further collaboration and assistance from the bank to the Government of Guyana.

The IDB team then wrapped up their visit with a site inspection of the East Bank Highway from Grove to Timehri.

