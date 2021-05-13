Immediate rehabilitation for Black Bush Polder access road -Min. Indar

Residents of Black Bush Polder in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) will soon benefit from the rehabilitation of the main access road following the intervention of Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar.

Minister Indar visited the community on Wednesday, where he inspected the road and listened to the concerns of the residents in the farming community.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Hon. Deodat Indar interacting with residents of Black Bush Polder

They had complained about damage to the road by tractors and heavy-laden rice trucks. A contractor was also criticised for damaging the road.

The Ministry of Public Works has since intervened to address the issue.

“The part that deals with the very frequent traffic and heavy-laden trucks, we have to deal with that, it is going to be done in phases, but we have to do some remedial works with some crush and run immediately.”

“In fact, I already ordered the crush and run to go there, I spoke to the NDC people to do some work in terms of putting it into the holes in the street so that you do not have the gorges in the street,” Minister Indar said.

Residents raised the issue of the conservancy area, which causes constant flooding. Minister Indar committed to have the matter raised with Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha.

He added that a team from the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated will visit the area to repair several utility poles, while several homes will be supplied with electricity.